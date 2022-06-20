Let the maxi dresses flow ’cause according to the stars, it’s officially sundress season and apparently, neutrals are the way to go! This week we’ve seen numerous celebrities step out into the sun sporting long spaghetti strap dresses or, at the very least, going strapless when dressing it up in the warm weather. Check out some of the top looks over the past 7 days:

Mariah Carey wearing Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Backgrid

Mariah slipped into a silky black and leopard print dress by Roberto Cavalli after her Songwriter Hall of Fame induction! Leopard print does count as a neutral, right? Congratulations, Ms. Carey!

Keyshia Ka’ior Poised in Area

Photo: Keyshia Ka’oir

Keyshia Ka’oir posed next to her husband Gucci Mane and son wearing full Area, including a $895 crystal bustier, $575 crystal embellished pants as well as a Hermes bag and $1,200 Mach and Mach back bow heels – perfection!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wearing Prada

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The power couple attended the SS23 Prada RTW show in Milan both wearing Prada looks. Simply stunning! Dwayne was styled by Jason Bolden with Gabrielle dressed by Thomas Christos Kikis.

Gabrielle Union in Sportmax

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Gabrielle was also seen out in Milan wearing a Sportmax dress and Giaborghini shoes styled by Thomas Christos Kikis.

Khloe Kardashian in Skims and True Thompson wearing Fendi

Photo: Backgrid

A little family time was spent amongst the Thompson-Kardashians over the Father’s Day weekend! Khloe wore a $78 slip dress while True matched mommy in a black dress of her own paired with $505 Fendi sandals!

Main Image: Backgrid + IG/Reproduction