Whether you like to acknowledge the speed at which time is moving or not, the holidays are fast approaching. With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just next week, it’s about time we start thinking about sparkle season. You do not want to be the girl panicking in the group chat about having nothing to wear this NYE. Thankfully Fashion Nova has a line of new Nova Luxe arrivals designed to make you a holiday hottie.
Browse through our favorite holiday-friendly Nova Luxe pieces below.
Lace Up Vegan Leather Pant and Blazer
Step into the holidays with the McQueen look. The pointed shoulders on this blazer speak the language of fashion, while the leather on leather gives this look an edgy feel. It’s a look so hot it’ll land you on the naughty list, but at least you look oh so nice.
Narelle Satin Maxi Dress
For your Black Tie affairs, we suggest this black and white beauty. This is a dress that emotes star quality. Get her on a red carpet now!
Delia Doll Feather Trim Dress
Barbiecore is still trending strong. Bring the look into the holislays with this flirty and feathery mini dress.
Shanna Tulle Maxi Skirt
You can’t have the holidays without a little, or a lot, of red. Take this tulle maxi skirt to all your holiday soirées and fall in love with its versatility. Pair it with a short and sparkly crop for an evening eleganza look or style it with a blazer for a more Dior-leaning ‘fit.
Sophia Blazer Pant Set
Shine bright like a sparkle blazer in this dazzling set. Wear it with a shirt and tie for your 9-5 then rock it shirtless for your after 5.
Evalyn Wide Leg Sequin Pant and Blazer
Baby, you’re a firework, so dress like one on NYE in this explosive suit. WARNING: a burst of compliments may follow.
Aliya Tulle Maxi Dress
For the Dior darlings among us, this dress features the tulle overlay and exposed boning you love. Make it holiday friendly with sparkle drop earrings and a cuff bracelet.
Chantelle Feather Mini Dress Set
Short and to the point. This feathered mini delivers on first glance.
She’s The Boss Tweed Blazer Dress Set
For the corporate baddies wanting to keep it professional yet fun at the office Christmas party, look no further than this blazer dress and matching waist bag.
Ericka Deep V Collared Maxi Dress
Go the way of vintage Saint Laurent in this tuxedo-influenced dress. Layer it over a white shirt and tie to make it modest without compromising on the chic.
Calista Bandage Maxi Dress
For the dolls who like to keep it simple yet sexy, try a cut-out tank dress in a traditional holiday hue.
Amiah Jumpsuit
Dazzle the halls this season in a sleek silver jumpsuit. Pile on the crystals to really make this look shine or go for acrylic accessories to futurize look.
Liliana Tulle Mini Dress
Toast it up in this tasteful tulle number. This is a dress that deserves to be surrounded by champagne and holiday cheer.
Chloe Embellished Velvet Pant and Blazer
Women’s suiting has picked up in recent years. Take the highly talked about trend into the holidays with a lush velvet suit embellished with drop crystal.
Jasmine Mirror Midi Dress
This beautiful blue mini dress is the Paco Rabanne dupe you’ve been looking for. Pair with knee-high boots for that Studio 54 look or feathered mules for a look that’s totally NYE.
