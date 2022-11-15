Whether you like to acknowledge the speed at which time is moving or not, the holidays are fast approaching. With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just next week, it’s about time we start thinking about sparkle season. You do not want to be the girl panicking in the group chat about having nothing to wear this NYE. Thankfully Fashion Nova has a line of new Nova Luxe arrivals designed to make you a holiday hottie.

Browse through our favorite holiday-friendly Nova Luxe pieces below.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Step into the holidays with the McQueen look. The pointed shoulders on this blazer speak the language of fashion, while the leather on leather gives this look an edgy feel. It’s a look so hot it’ll land you on the naughty list, but at least you look oh so nice.

Photo: Fashion Nova

For your Black Tie affairs, we suggest this black and white beauty. This is a dress that emotes star quality. Get her on a red carpet now!

Photo: Fashion Nova

Barbiecore is still trending strong. Bring the look into the holislays with this flirty and feathery mini dress.

Photo: Fashion Nova

You can’t have the holidays without a little, or a lot, of red. Take this tulle maxi skirt to all your holiday soirées and fall in love with its versatility. Pair it with a short and sparkly crop for an evening eleganza look or style it with a blazer for a more Dior-leaning ‘fit.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Shine bright like a sparkle blazer in this dazzling set. Wear it with a shirt and tie for your 9-5 then rock it shirtless for your after 5.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Baby, you’re a firework, so dress like one on NYE in this explosive suit. WARNING: a burst of compliments may follow.

Photo: Fashion Nova

For the Dior darlings among us, this dress features the tulle overlay and exposed boning you love. Make it holiday friendly with sparkle drop earrings and a cuff bracelet.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Short and to the point. This feathered mini delivers on first glance.

Photo: Fashion Nova

For the corporate baddies wanting to keep it professional yet fun at the office Christmas party, look no further than this blazer dress and matching waist bag.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Go the way of vintage Saint Laurent in this tuxedo-influenced dress. Layer it over a white shirt and tie to make it modest without compromising on the chic.

Photo: Fashion Nova

For the dolls who like to keep it simple yet sexy, try a cut-out tank dress in a traditional holiday hue.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Dazzle the halls this season in a sleek silver jumpsuit. Pile on the crystals to really make this look shine or go for acrylic accessories to futurize look.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Toast it up in this tasteful tulle number. This is a dress that deserves to be surrounded by champagne and holiday cheer.

Photo: Fashion Nova

Women’s suiting has picked up in recent years. Take the highly talked about trend into the holidays with a lush velvet suit embellished with drop crystal.

Photo: Fashion Nova

This beautiful blue mini dress is the Paco Rabanne dupe you’ve been looking for. Pair with knee-high boots for that Studio 54 look or feathered mules for a look that’s totally NYE.

Shop the Nova Luxe collection now (we hear their Black Friday sale is officially launched!) and let us know which looks are your fav!