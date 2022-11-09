Another glamorous night in NYC has passed as fashion figures, icons, and celebrities gathered to celebrate the CFDA Awards. Appropriately credited as the ‘Oscars of fashion,’ the CFDA awards honor American designers and the global style stars, models and more who push fashion forward.

Naturally, the red carpet for such an event is lined with celebrities serving their best looks. While mostly everyone brought their A-game, a few celebs stood out in style while others simply stood out. View the best and most questionable looks of the night below.

Photo: Getty Images

Though the CFDA Awards honor American designers, you kind of do whatever you want when you’re an icon. Case and point, Kim Kardashian in this black cellophane chic corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe served up bronze and bawdy in an asymmetric gown by LaQuan Smith.

Photo: Getty Images

Like her close friend Khloe, Lala also attended the event in an asymmetric gown. The simple yet stunning white Rick Owens was complemented beautifully by gold hoops and bangles.

Photo:

Asymmetry might have been the theme of the evening because Kylie also attended the event in an unbalanced gown. We love the lush velvet juxtaposed with light transparent fabric.

Photo: Getty Images

When you look up the definition of Supermodel you might just see this photo of Miss Anok Yai. She delivered a stunning moment in a simply sexy Gucci dress. The rich brown against her skin is nearly as striking as the model herself.

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid made a case for cool in a multi tweed Thom Brown look. The cropped shirt and low rise trousers make the look fresh and modern, but the gunmetal grey lips top it off brilliantly.

Photo: Getty Images

You can’t have a conversation about American fashion without mention of street or sportswear. Which is why Grace’s emerald silk ensemble must enter the chat. We love the contrast of athleisure and evening á la the hooded track jacket with a maxi silk skirt.

Photo: Getty Images

The recipient of this year’s Fashion Icon Award, Lenny Kravitz put forth his best rocker chic style in a midriff baring LaQuan Smith blazer. Leather pants, exotic platform boots and an ostrich feather boa make this look all the more cool and all the more Kravitz.

Moses Sumney in Willy Chavarria

Photo: Getty Images

Moses Sumney’s style was in bloom while wearing Willy Chavarria’s signature voluminous silhouettes. We love the dynamic approach to the classic black on black look (the huge floral appliqué helped win us over too!).

Photo: Getty Images

Cassie brought the fun in an Annakiki Spring 2023 look complete with the embellished wave sleeve blazer.

Photo: Getty Images

Who loves short shorts? Jesse Williams and we love them on him! His overall look was giving ‘rebel at the nation’s best private school’ and we can’t say we’re not feeling it.

Paloma sparkled on the red wearing Accessory Designer of the Year winner Luar. The boat neck moving juxtaposed with protruding sleeve make this a moment fusing both elegance and edge.

Christina Ricci in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Romance was served the minute Christina Ricci stepped onto the red carpet in metallic floral appliqué, delicate black lace and a silk floral skirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Media Award winner Patti Wilson served surrealism in Schiaparelli. While a black wool cape coat over a black wool dress is an undeniably chic ensemble, Patti makes it a look you can’t stop looking at with gold toe platform boots, gold finger nail gloves, a gilded ear necklace and a gold lampshade headpiece.

Photo: Getty Images

Starring in a new Balmain campaign and entering a new romance hasn’t slowed Cher down. She’s still the icon that shows up and shows out on a red carpet. For the CFDAs she was giving moto jacket chic in a leather Chrome Hearts gown.

Photo: Getty Images

Keke’s Carolina Herrera look invited CFDA goers to stop and smell the hydrangeas. The full floral look was nothing short of sweet spring style.

Rawdah Mohamed in La Pointe

Photo: Getty Images

Rawdah was pretty in peach La Pointe. The satin feathered skirt and cropped blazer were sleek and chic but the black dyed fingers really set the whole look off.

Photo: Getty Images

Musical star Vanessa Hudgens stepped into her supermodel bag for the fashion awards. The beautiful draping of the organza robe and lace in the bralette give this look a slight lingerie feel while the center parted bone straight tresses and light smokey eye make this look magazine cover ready.

Unlike her sisters, Kendall took a sweet and simple approach to the fashion awards night. She wore a white sequin Khatie dress and thong sandals. Letting her beauty speak where accessorizing usually chimes in.

Photo: Getty Images

Denim deserves a moment on the red carpet says Olivia Culpo who pulled up in a spliced denim gown. While the ruffle denim neckline adds interest to the otherwise common black strapless gown, the slouchy denim opera gloves take this look from modern elegance to a Black Tie meets streetwear confection.

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monae is no stranger to the house of Thom Browne. In the earlier stages of her career, when she was on a strict black and white color palette, the singer/actress wore him a lot, and for good reason! There’s no denying that Miss Monae delivers in a Thom Browne ensemble.

Kerry Washing in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Since she been working with Stylist Award winner Law Roach, Kerry has been showing us just how versatile her style can be. For the CFDA awards she served major leg about beauty in a ruffle trim short suit.

Photo: Getty Images

Raisa is usually a BTS girlie and wizard with a contour brush, but last night the beloved makeup artist showed off her contemporary sense of style in a Robert Wun ensemble and Margiela Tabi boots.

Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shayk kept things demure yet unexciting in a monochromatic pleated Partow gown. The leather derby shoe was a fashion-forward touch, but unfortunately does not makeup for the lack of accessorizing.

Photo: Getty Images

Naturally, you can never go wrong with a little black dress (or gown) and while this asymmetric and belted Michael Kors did Amanda no favors, it was a safe choice for the evening and the actress walked away looking fine enough.

Photo: Getty Images

Fresh from wearing vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer to the LACMA Art + Film gala, everyone’s favorite Tik Tok dancer had yet anther vintage moment last night. This hooded Gareth Pugh gown provided the right amount of drama for Addison’s fashion awakening.

Photo: Getty Images

Our Ariel arrived to the CFDAs looking pretty in pink and making a statement with her hair. While the bulbous updo stole the show, the sweetness of the cut-out midi dress and 3D appliqué suit Halle rather adorably.

Photo: Getty Images

Elegance was the name of the game in regards to Regina’s Wu look. The rich chocolate brown complements her skin beautifully while the cape sleeves add a touch of refinement to the look.

Photo: Getty Images

Like her daughters Khloe and Kylie, Kris also arrived to the CFDAs in an asymmetric gown. She accessorized her short sleeve with a leather opera glove giving this ensemble a bolder look.

Photo: Getty Images

Leave it to Julia Fox to bring you a cutting edge look whether she’s grocery shopping or on the red carpet. For the CFDAs she almost bared it all in an extremely cut-out black gown. Thank God she wore matching undies.

Photo: Getty Images

The real estate agent everyone loves to hate attend the CFDAs in feathered blazer dress. The girl means business in and out of those multi million dollar mansions.

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah’s metallic cyan gown was gorgeous in color but a misstep in fit. While this bodes a little unflattering for the CFDAs, we imagine with the right tailor this would be perfect for dinner during an island vacay.

Jerry Lorenzo and his son Jerry Lorenzon Jr in Essentials

Photo: Getty Images

Socks and sandals for the fashion awards may seem a little unusual, but when you’re the king of cozy streetwear Essentials, we expect nothing else.

Photo: Getty Images

Shine bright like a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Katie Holmes gave modern flapper girl energy in this crystal fringe frock. While the shape is doing her no favors, we have to admit that the overall idea is quite cute.

Photo: Getty Images

Coral is a color that suits Natalia, while the body hugging silhouette of this gown suits her figure.

Photo: Getty Images

Precious Lee went for a campy look in Thom Browne Fall 2023. If the idea was circus couture, she absolutely nailed it! If not, this is a campy look that doesn’t hold a candle to other red carpet looks she’s worn.