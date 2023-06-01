Spring 2023 is all about denim this SZN but let’s be honest, when is denim ever out of style? From skinny jeans to flare jeans, embellished to distressed, Fashion Nova has the best denim staples.

We love a good denim on denim moment and whether you’re accessorizing with heels or sneakers we love how versatile you can style your denim apparel.

Although we love premium denim brands like Seven, Mother and AG jeans, we also adore the less expensive options and Fashion Nova’s wide assortment of denim jeans that they offer.

Ahead, see our favorite denim styles available at Fashion Nova.

Can’t Dull My Shine Embellished Skinny Jeans – Medium Blue Washington

The Can’t Dull My Shine Embellished Skinny Jeans come in a medium blue wash and are form fitting with rhinestone embellishments down the sides.

Forget What You Heard Denim Overalls – Dark Denim

The dark blue Forget What You Heard Denim Overalls are a must-have this Spring and we love the innovative style instead of the traditional overalls that we’re use to seeing.

Know It All Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans – Medium Blue Wash

The Know It All Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans can be dressed up or down and we love a good pair of boyfriend jeans styled with high heels.

Drip Queen Rhinestone Denim Shorts – Medium Blue Wash

The medium blue Drip Queen Rhinestone Denim Shorts would literally be the perfect shorts to wear Beyonce’s renaissance tour. Especially with the disco inspired Ambler hat that Beyonce wore while performing on tour.

Different Era Denim Maxi Skirt – Medium Wash

The Different Era Denim Maxi Skirt gives us 90’s nostalgia vibes and we love how the model stayed on theme with a denim crop jacket.