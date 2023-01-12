After last year’s hiatus, the Golden Globes returned to Beverly Hills last Tuesday night. A-listers across film, television, and music gathered to honor 2022’s best performances. Despite Albert Hammond’s iconic 1973 lyrics, it did, in fact, rain in southern California. Gown hems were soaked, yet stars flocked to the red carpet and struck their best poses despite the downpour.

As the first red carpet to kick off 2023, the Golden Globes did not serve the kind of nonstop glamour we’d hoped to see, but there were still a few standouts that looked as golden as the award itself. This year, men embraced fun colors atop classic silhouettes, and the women did it big for the big night: big shoulders, big embellishments, and big skirts.

Below, see our favorite looks of the night.

MJ Rodriguez in Balmain

Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez looked breathtaking in a cobalt bow-sleeve Balmain. The color was rich against her skin, and her patent gold Louboutins made the perfect pairing for her Pomellato jewels. The soft glam that finished the look accented her never-declining face card.

Rihanna in Schiaparelli

Getty Images

Rihanna didn’t walk the carpet, but you never miss a fashion icon when they walk into a room. She wore a custom Schiaparelli gown outfitted with a lush shawl/evening glove hybrid that elongated into a gorgeous train that trailed behind her. Her hair, four long, twisted braids gelled back with a Betty Boop-esque face-framing curl, tied the whole look together.

Regina Hall in Monique Lhuillier

Getty Images

In a sea of the usual lush fabrics (sequin, tulle, satin, and velvet) Regina Hall stood out in an edgy leather-on-leather look. Her asymmetric Monique Lhuiller gown hugged her body-ody-ody, and the matching fingerless gloves added a contemporary feel during one of Hollywood’s most traditional red carpets. A bold choice, and it paid off.

Tyler James Williams in Amiri

Getty Images

It was a big night for Abott Elementary, and what better way to translate that through style than a slouchy suit. Williams did away with tradition and rocked a pinstripe, tie-dye oversized suit. Three trends at once that normally swallow a man of his size, but he carried these proportions well. So well, he outdressed most on the carpet.

Jenna Ortega in Gucci

Getty Images

For her first Golden Globes, Jenna Ortega made sure to show up and show. Her midriff-baring pleated Gucci gown draped her frame beautifully, and the soft neutral color perfectly complemented her new auburn ‘do. Though the hairstyle is a choice we’re still unsure of, we can agree that the color suits her.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé

Getty Images

Award shows and sparkle go together. No matter the ceremony, you can be sure someone will arrive in a sequin or crystal-embellished look. This year, Michelle Yeoh brought the best sparkle to the carpet. Her navy strapless peplum column gown sparkled on its own, but her Moussaieff jewels enhanced its star power. Sweeping her brunette tresses to one side added a touch of elegance.

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

Getty Images

Garfield’s burnt orange suit was a standout for men on the carpet. The 70s feel of the bold color atop a modern silhouette was fresh and exciting. He allowed the suit to take center stage by pairing it with black accents, providing an ultra-sharp finish. The black scarfie and bronze-faced Omega watch cemented the old vs. new feel.

Colman Domingo in Dolce and Gabbana

Getty Images

Who says sparkle is just for the ladies? Colman Domingo proved the guys can be just as fabulous as the ladies in an onyx and graphite encrusted Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo. A starry looking suit for a night full of stars. He looked out of this world sharp.

Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wore the night’s most intricate sparkle design. Her neutral sheer column gown featured a spiderweb of glitz and crystal. While we could make a good argument about the need for an earring, there’s no denying this is a dress that turns heads. Her neutral glam and slicked-back low bun were the appropriate beauty choices for a gown as dynamic as this.

Ayo Edebiri in Rosie Assoulin

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri looked like a modern Cinderella in a powder blue sculpted ring top and Saturn ball skirt. It’s the kind of specific style we’ve come to expect from Edebiri as she carries it well. While the internet is undecided on the gloves, we’ve decided they fit within her quirky style. A taste so off-kilter even the soaked hem of her skirt looks like it’s a part of the design. It’s not a look for everyone, but if anyone can do it justice, it’s Ayo.