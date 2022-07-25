Look, fashion may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think NBA, FIFA or Major League Baseball, but when Stephen Curry – known for his stylish tunnel walks – is the host of the evening, you already know that everyone is about to arrive on their A game! This year the ESPYs were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are our top picks for best dressed of the night:

The Currys in Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Monot

Photo: Getty

Stephen and his beautiful family made their arrival in color coordinated looks reflecting each of their personal styles! With the help of stylist to the stars Jason Bolden, Steph wore full Bottega Veneta for all of his outfits throughout the night. Riley Curry had her fashionable red carpet moment in a Balenciaga dress complete with gloves and shades!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Also styled by Jason Bolden, Ayesha Curry’s Monot gown was a smash hit! With hair by Sonia Cosey, makeup by Ashley Rose and Rachel Sue as her manicurist, she could do no wrong.

Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty

Quinta Brunson was looking sharp in a feathery multi-colored Prabal Gurung SS22 dress to the 2022 ESPYs, styled by Bryon Javar! What’s not to love?

Photo: Filippo Fior

Ciara in Sabina Bilenko Couture and Russel Wilson in Dolce and Gabbana

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Last but not least, Ciara and Russel arrived to the scene together. While Russel’s suit was a Dolce and Gabbana number, Cici wore a black velvet long sleeve gown with a white trim at the deep v-neck and white cups. Her outfit was styled by Kollin Carter.

Thoughts?