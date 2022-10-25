Guess what? You don’t have to compromise your sense of style (or budget) when dressing for fall and winter anymore! Whether you’re getting ready to survive the New York and Toronto winters or toughing it through the brisk Fall breeze, Fashion Nova has options aplenty to suit your unique outerwear needs. Check out these 10 contenders of perfectly cozy jackets and coats, and be sure to head over to Fashion Nova for even more range!
1. Wild Thoughts Faux Fur Coat
2. Take Me To A Galaxy Puffer Jacket
3. Stay In Your Lane Puffer Jacket
4. Center Of Attention Faux Leather Coat – Magenta
5. This Is My Good Side Reversible Vest – Lime
6. Teddy Set Go Fuzzy Jacket – Charcoal
7. Swept You Off Your Feet Denim Coat
9. Covered Grounds Faux Fur Coat – Pink
10. Showing Off Trench Coat – Chartreuse
Which one would you rock?