The crafty crochet trend that we’ve all come to know and love is back in season, but it’s not everyday that you see it executed to perfection for the red carpet. Well, leave it to the incomparable Teyana Taylor to do just that. Over the past week, Taylor attended Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas’ Birthday Ball in an elevated $1,750 black crochet Coperni dress speckled with twinkling sequins from top to bottom and we are hooked to say the least!

Get the look: $1,750 Coperni Sequin-embellished crochet maxi dress



We can’t talk about this look without mentioning the glam that tied it all in and made it her own. Makeup artist Yeika Glow combined an edgy eye with a neutral lip, and Teyana embellished her makeup with a gold chin cuff by Malaika.

Images: Freddy Anderson