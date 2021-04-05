Teairra Mari Steps Out in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Josephine Valerie Black Suede Gold Studded Boots Paired With Istylebysonia Tiger Stripe Bomber Jacket and AKIRA Frayed Denim Shorts

Teairra Mari delivered a stunning style moment over the weekend, rocking a chic ensemble including a fur jacket, denim shorts, and studded knee high boots from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! Let’s get into the details of her street style look:

Teairra Mari wore the Josephine Valerie “Tammi” Black Suede Gold Studded Boots which is currently available to purchase at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! These $475 sexy boots appear in a black suede fabric complete with gold studs and patent buckles. Stopping just below the knee, the boot is also available in both standard and wide sizing!

Mari’s look also included a $1,590 Tiger Stripe Bomber Jacket from istylebysonia and frayed denim shorts from AKIRA. All was styled by Joe Exclusive.

Thoughts on her look? Score her boots here, you can also pay over time with Affirm!

Photos: @brandonalmengo