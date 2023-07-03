She get’s it from her momma! That’s right! Tania Williams is all grown up and she takes after her Celebrity Stylist mother, Emily B with her beauty and style.

Williams looked stunning in an orange Fashion Nova maxi dress that was form-fitting and looked like the perfect beach attire. We loved her long curly hair that gave off exotic vibes and for someone who recently had two children with Rapper G Herbo, her body is looking snatched.

Unfortunately, G-Herbo recently confirmed via Instagram that he and Tania have officially broken up and there’s been a lot of drama between G-Herbo’s ex, Ari Fletcher and Tania, with Fletcher posting Tania’s phone number online.

However, it’s clear to see that no one can break Tania’s soul or take her beauty away from her. Her Fashion Nova maxi dress is the perfect revenge outfit and there’s no doubt that she turned heads in this look.

Check out similar styles like Tania’s Fashion Nova Maxi dress below: