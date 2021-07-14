Taina Williams Spotted in Casual Look Featuring Fashion Nova Stripe Top and Short Set

Taina Williams was spotted out and about in a causal set by Fashion Nova and we’ve got deets on her comfy look:

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Feelin’ You Striped Short Set in the taupe/combo colorway. The set also comes in a black and white color combination. Posing as the ultimate comfy ensemble, the two-piece co-ord features a long sleeve crewneck top and shorts in a clear and simple striped pattern. Taina appeared to be on the go, making this set perfect for the day. She paired the look with a white quilted Chanel bag and Yeezy Foam runner shoes.

The Nova Babes can attest to the Feelin’ You Striped Short Set‘s comfort, sharing comments such as “This set is so comfortable and fits perfectly” and “Super comfy and cute to be at house or just being casual”.

In love yet? Shop the set here!