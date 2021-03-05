Taina Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump in Fashion Nova Plaid Shacket

It is no secret that Taina Williams has been slaying her pregnancy with her ultra-chic looks! Shackets, or shirt jackets, have been trending all season and Taina decided to join in on the fashion fun in a recent look:

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Patent Me Plaid Shacket which appeared a cream, nude and blue color combination. She paired the look with a cream long-sleeve high-neck bodysuit, knee-high boots, and white and gold quilted Chanel bag.

The shacket offers an oversized fit, complete with two chest pockets and a button-up detailing. Depending on the height of the wearer, the shacket typically falls at or slightly below the knee.

As we approach Spring, this jacket is perfect for cool mornings as customers have reviewed that it is rather warm.

Shop the Patent Me Plaid Shacket here!