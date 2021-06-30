Taina Williams Keeps It Chic in Fashion Nova Blue Knit Two Piece Set

Taina Williams went out for a night in a stylish look, showing off her post-pregnancy body! For the outing, she rocked a blue knit two piece set from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into the details:

Taina Williams wore the $59.99 Fashion Nova Make Believe Sweater Pant Set in blue/combo. The set includes a knit sleeveless crop tank top and high waist flare leggings in a blue abstract design. The set also offers a lot of stretch, adding to its comfort level.

The cool thing about the Make Believe Sweater Pant Set is its versatility. The set can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. In this case, Taina Williams dressed it up with a pair of heels and a Louis Vuitton handbag along with a few pieces of jewelry.

Loving this set? Shop it here.