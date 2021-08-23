Taina Williams was spotted soaking up the sun in a comfy-looking ensemble. She was outfitted in a chic yet cozy orange v-neck maxi dress from Fashion Nova.

Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Weekend Craze Maxi Dress. The dress comes with 3/4 sleeves along with a v-neckline in a summery orange colorway. It also appears as a maxi style dress, making it perfect for summer festivities. Taina accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, gold necklace, watch, and Dior slide sandals.

Unfortunately, the Weekend Craze Maxi Dress is currently sold out. However, Fashion Nova frequently restocks its items, so we encourage you to sign-up to be notified for the possible restock.

You can also achieve a similar look with the retailer’s The New Comfort Tie Dye Maxi Dress.

Thoughts?