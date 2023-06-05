A round of applause for Summer Walker who has officially found her own lane- delivering exceptional vocals with impressive stage visuals and presence to match.

Walker, 27, performed to a sold out show during her ‘One Night Only’ concert at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta on Thursday and boy were we all stunned by her newfound style and choreography.

Stylist EJ King ensured that all of her visuals were on point especially when she walked out in a crystal embellished Angel Brinks catsuit with a FlyShitOnly veil that was 25-feet long and had over $10,000 stones.

The mother of 3, who recently gave birth to twins- looked snatched in all her ensembles including custom designs by Yeha Leung that included a bodysuit and pearl embellished corset dress.

Her cream satin bathrobe with faux fur cuffs by Duckie Confetti perfectly matched the themes of her heartthrob songs. All we needed was BMF actor boyfriend Lil Meech to join here to really get into theme.

It’s evident to see that Lil Meech has put a twinkle in Summer’s eyes and is making all the right moves to appease his lady love by any means necessary.

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer has officially partnered with Teyana Taylor and Courtney Gilbert from The Aunties Production and perhaps you could say that she has discovered how to command attention on stage.

Summer Walker took to her Instagram page to share a video of her rehearsing with Auntie Taylor where she expresses her gratitude stating, “I’ve been working so hard with @Teyanataylor to get ready for the one night only June 1 show in Atlanta. I’m so excited. #Keepthatsameenegy.”

We can only imagine that Summer’s ending hashtag “#Keepthatsameenergy,” is for some of her fans who recently criticized the singer for only doing a “two-step” dance while performing at her shows. Her hater’s might want to take a seat, because they won’t be able to stand seeing her improvement.