Bey has been bringing the looks to the Renaissance Tour on and off the stage. With an album inspired by house, balls, disco, and being an alien superstar, fans have been decked out in everything from chromatic looks to bedazzled cowboy hats and rhinestones galore. The glitz and glam don’t stop with the everyday Beyhive, celebrity fans have also participated in the sparkly Renaissance uniform.
For the Atlanta stop of her tour, Summer Walker, Kandi Burrus, and Porsha Williams-Guobadia are just a few stars to hit the show in the tour’s national color, silver.
Scroll on to see how these ladies ,and more, headed out for the show.