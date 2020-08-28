Stylist CL White Urges Fashion Companies to Support and Hire More Black Creatives With ‘Hire Black’ Tees!

When it comes to Black creatives, it is no secret that they are overlooked when it comes to hiring and simple recognition in the fashion industry. For years, Black fashion professionals having been calling for a change and asking for their voices and work to be recognized.

Stylist CL White is taking a more straightforward call to action with his popular “HIRE BLACK” t-shirts! Based in LA, White is a Black celebrity stylist who has quite the roster of clients including Sukihana, Naomi Campbell, Letoya Luckett, Dominique A.R. Jackson, and many more. When he isn’t styling, he’s making sure his voice as a Black creative is heard.

Released back in 2019, the tees originally sported the phrase “Hire More” on the front followed by eight Black creative occupations on the back. After popular demand for the tee and its epic return, White delivered a revamped tee which features “HIRE BLACK” on the front followed by a slew of new occupations listed on the back. While the latest tee may be redesigned, the main purpose remains: Give Black creatives the credit they deserve.

On what inspired White to create the “HIRE BLACK” T-shirts, he expresses, “My inspiration to create the HIRE BLACK T-shirts came from the lack of Black creatives being hired for lead roles in their fields, when we have the experience and talent to back it up.“

He further adds, “With the the HIRE BLACK T-shirts, I hope Black creatives get what has been stolen from us for years. I want us to be recognized for our talents and not overlooked because of the color of our skin. What I want people to take away from this is that Black creatives deserve the spotlight for we are the innovators for a lot of the creativity on and behind the scenes.“





Bomb! You can shop the Hire Black tees here.