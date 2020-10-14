Style Spotlight: TV Sista Friend Style from Girlfriends, Living Single, and Sistas + Tune in to Sistas on BET Tonight!

In honor of the hit tv series Tyler Perry’s Sistas and its epic return to television tonight, we are shining a spotlight on other popular Black female-focused sitcoms where comedy and the power of sisterhood were main components of each show. “Sista” shows including Girlfriends, Living Single, and Sistas not only gave us laughs and relatable life situations, but they gave us bomb style moments as well!

Let’s dive into the style profiles of the iconic characters from Girlfriends, Living Single and Sistas:

Living Single (1993)

We all know Khadijah James loved a good collegiate HBCU sweatshirts and sportswear.

Regine Hunter was the original sitcom fashion queen, giving us endless classic looks with her various scarves and wigs!

Receptionist-turned-actress Synclaire James-Jones kept it simple yet stylish! She loved a good vest to complete her looks.

One thing Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw was going to always do: rock a bomb suit! When she wasn’t working, she kept it comfy with loose garments and sexy with body-hugging evening dresses.

Girlfriends (2000)

Joan Clayton mixed sophisticated suits with designer bags for day, and slips on slinky dresses for night.

Maya Wilkes’s sassy personality mimicked her style as she often dabbled in flirty tops and trendy 2000s styles (styles that have made full circle comebacks this year).

Lynn Searcy could be considered a 2000s Bohemian “it” girl rocking long skirts and flowy garments that imitated her artsy and spiritual lifestyle.

Antoinette “Toni” Marie Childs’ style was everything. She was giving us major designer moments before Sex and the City, rocking major names like Jean Paul-Gaultier. Does she remind you any current series characters? Molly from Insecure, perhaps?

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (2019)

As a successful and hardworking lawyer, Andrea “Andi” Barnes’s style on the show falls very much in line with her career. She keeps her looks sophisticated and classy with tailored pants or skirt suits.

Karen Mott is very-on trend and quite vibrant at times. She lives for bold prints like animal prints and florals.

Wild child Daniella “Danni” King’s style very much reflects her personality. As a flight attendant, she’s confined to her white shirt and pencil skirt uniform. During outings with the girls, she rocks bodycon dresses and deep v-neck blouses.

Sabrina Hollins’s style is very much conservative yet chic, opting for neutral and earthy tones. Floral prints are her go-to when she wants something that “pops”.

You can catch these popular Black sitcoms on streaming services! Also, tune into the first episode of Sista’s second season premiering tonight at 9pm on BET!