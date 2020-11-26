Style Inspiration: Thanksgiving Living Room Fit by @KingCartier88 Featuring Roland Mouret ‘Jennings’ Angora-Blend Sweater, Balenciaga Striped Logo Button-Up Shirt, Rhude x Thierry Lasry Rhodeo Sunglasses, Hermés Kelly 25 Green Crocodile Bag, and Cartier Diamond Love Bracelets!
Happy Thanksgiving, Fashion Bombshells! Thanksgiving may seem a little different this year with the times we’re in, but that doesn’t mean your living room fit can’t slay. The day of giving is here and we’re here to give you some major style inspiration for your Thanksgiving outfit.
Curated by virtual stylist @KingCartier88, we have a Thanksgiving living room look for you to mimic or simply use as a guide:
Roland Mouret “Jennings” angora-blend sweater (sold out)
Balenciaga striped logo button-up shirt:
Hermés Kelly Green Crocodile Bag, shop similar below:
Rhude x Thierry Lasry “Rhodeo” Sunglasses, shop similar below:
Swarovski stud earrings:
Cartier Love Bracelets:
Rolex Day-Date 36 President Green Dial Watch, shop similar below:
Balenciaga black over-the-knee boots:
