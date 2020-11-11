Style Inspiration: Fall Style by @KingCartier88 Featuring Dion Lee Blue Cropped Cardigan, Monse Apron Plaid Pants, Dolce and Gabbana Red Stretch Lace Boots, Chanel Accessories, and More!
Fall is here and you may be wondering: How can I shake up my Fall style with new and fresh pieces? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
Curated by virtual stylist @KingCartier88, we’ve got yet another Fall style inspiration that you can mimic from head to toe or use as a guide for your next bomb look! Let’s get into the look below:
Dion Lee Cropped Cardigan in blue
Chanel Boy Pouch in navy blue
Chanel metal strass and crystal cuff bracelet, shop similar Chanel cuffs below:
Chanel Premiere Rock Watch in steel and golden fabric
Swarovski stud earrings:
Red wool beret, shop similar below:
Dolce and Gabbana Stretch Lace Boots in red
Thoughts?