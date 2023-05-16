This weekend, the ‘GWORLS’ came out for all the festivities surrounding the Strength of a Woman Fest in Atlanta and we saw a range of different styles from influencers.

Amongst the crowd, the ladies below stood out for their innovative, and unconventional looks that definitely turned heads during the conferences and talks at Americas Mart in Atlanta.

Bombshells Amanda Dia (@Yourfavthickums,) and Aliyah Core (@aliyahsinterlude) looked very animated in their mini pleated skirts that they layered with studded belts which felt very 90’s. Their oversize fur boots were quite the statement to say the least and we love how they incorporated pink hues into their ensemble.

Photo CreditL @Googleishuman

Celebrity makeup artist Latisha Chancey (@makeupbylatisha) who’s known for slaying all the ‘It Girls,” looked absolutely gorgeous in her emerald satin two-piece look with clear mules that had a gold heel.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

Latisha wasn’t the only one to leave others green with envy, Criminal Justice advocate, Kareemah Hanifa showed up to the Strength of a Woman fest in a nude and cargo look. Most notable was her green Gucci hat styled atop of her hijab and accessorized with a green mini bag.

The pops of green accentuated her neutral tone look, and this is one instance where you should never underestimated the power of bomb accessories.