“We’re the wisdom like a guiding light, we’re the trees left standing through the storms of life, we’ve come so high and we’ve come so far, can’t hold us back,” was the lyrics to Mary J. Blige 2017 song, ‘Strength of a Woman,’ and the global superstar has since turned that name into a 4-day festival.

That’s right! For the second year in a row, The Strength of Woman Festival and Summit is officially in commission from May 11th-14th inside of the State Farm arena in Atlanta, Georgia. With an All-Star line up that consists of celebrities like Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Saucy Santana and Muni Long, attendees are in for a treat.

The event which was originally created and established by Mary J.Blige herself, has an all black female-led team including her partners Nicole Jackson, and Ashaunna Ayars. Since its debut last May, the festival and summit has become a source of empowerment and inspiration for woman and female entrepreneurs through group panel discussions, musical performances and workshops.

Our very own CEO Claire Sulmers was on the scene during the kickoff of the festival and got the opportunity to partner and connect with the 9X Grammy winner and queen herself, Mary J. Blige.

Photo credit: @Googleishuman

Both Claire and Mary looked absolutely stunning with Blige opting for a full chocolate brown Mugler ensemble that included a sheer bodysuit with form-fitting flare pants that had cutouts at the waist. You know that anything that involves Mugler, will certainly have sex-appeal and that’s definitely what the songstress was giving. Blige chose to accessorize with a nude Himalayan Hermes Birkin bag and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Mary J. Blige expressed,

” I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year. Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

Photo credit: @Googleishuman Photo: On Behalf of Mugler Photo: On Behalf of Mugler

Serving similar vibes to Mary J. Blige outfit, Claire also arrived in a bomb and timeless look by designer Manière De Voir which included a black satin corset and flare pants that had an open zipper at the waist and toward the hems of her pants. Sulmers kept her accessories to a minimum with black pointy-toe stilettos and diamond studs to go with her flawless beat.

Photo Credit: @Googleishuman

We love how the Strength of a Woman festival and summit has quickly become a mecca and safe-haven for black creatives and entrepreneurs and we look forward to reporting live from the event this Mother’s Day weekend.