Last night, the premiere of The Suicidie Squad went down in LA! The James Gunn-directed movie premiere was attended by a few stars of the film plus your favorite celebrities including Rita Ora, Margot Robbie, Leslie Grace, and more. Actress Storm Reid was also in attendance and stunned in a show-stopping white ensemble by Prada.

Storm Reid attended The Suicide Squad premiere in LA wearing a custom Prada look, styled by Jason Bolden. The look included a white maxi skirt and cropped sleeveless top, both of which were completely adorned in an allover silver eyelet design. She completed the look with a pair of black platform heeled sandals. With such a eye-catching ensemble, she opted for a subtle pair of Prada stud earrings as her only accessories.

She rocked a sleek floor-length braided ponytail for her hairstyle, executed by Nai’vasha Intl. For her makeup look, she kept it rather natural with a rosy lip and silver streaks for her eye makeup, slayed by Joanna Simkin.

What say you?