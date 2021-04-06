Steve Harvey Hosts Verzuz Between Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers Wearing Dolce and Gabbana Custom Purple Satin Suit and Meshika White Hat

On Sunday, we witnessed a major Verzuz between musical groups Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers which was hosted by our FABYs Best Dressed Man Steve Harvey! You know Steve Harvey kept it clean and dapper in a sharp purple suit.

While hosting Sunday’s Verzuz, Steve Harvey wore a custom satin purple suit by Dolce and Gabbana. Tailored to perfection, the suit included a matching shirt, button blazer, pants and tie. He topped off the look with slick patent loafers and a white hat by Meshika. Harvey’s debonair purple ensemble was styled by Elly Karamoh.

Run by Alberto Hernandez, Meshika is known for providing the utmost quality headwear which has been worn by celebrities like Cam Newton and Tyra Banks.

Photos: Elly Karamoh