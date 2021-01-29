Spice Thing Up With SYBGs Top Of The Line Thigh High Boots Available at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop
Bombshell Tiana look amazing as she rock SYBG’s Top Of The Line thigh high boots as she sat pool side. Priced at $235 these boots have 5 inch leather stiletto heels, and are lined with leather. There is a gold zipper that goes from the toe of the boot all the way up to the thigh. The zipper pull is a hollow gold rectangle featuring the brand’s logo.
The outer material is corduroy and the back of heel has an open slit and elastic band to allow for more stretch. This a thigh high boot, so keep that in mind when adding these smoking hot shoes to your cart! Shop here.