Skai Jackson Stuns in West Hollywood Wearing Full Patchwork Denim Ensemble by RED Valentino Including Bralette Top, Button Midi Skirt, and Jacket

Skai Jackson and her street style is becoming one to watch! The actress recently stepped out in West Hollywood donning a head-turning full denim look. Let’s get into her look:

Skai Jackson wore a complete patchwork denim ensemble by RED Valentino including the brand’s $395 bralette top, $975 midi skirt, and $1,425 longline jacket. This particular look hails from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collections and appears in patchwork design complete with various types of denim. The different shades of denim conveys an individual yet universal feel for outfit.

She also paired the look with a pair of Steve Madden nude strap sandals and a vintage Louis Vuitton Monogram Denim Mini Pleaty bag (sold out). Her look was styled by Zadrian Smith.

Of course, denim is a classic in the fashion world and works for every season especially Spring/Summer. Skai Jackson definitely showed us how to make it work for this SS21 season.

Photos: @shotbynyp