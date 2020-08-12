Shop Zendaya’s In Style Magazine and Amanda Seales BET Tori Soudan Multicolor Suede Boots on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

Zendaya is wearing all black designers in the September Issue of In Style Magazine, styled by Luxury Law!

In the glossy, she wears designers like Romeo Hunte, Christopher John Rogers, Hanifa, Victor Glemaud, and more (read about them in our Top 100 Black designers posts here).

On the cover, Zendaya wore a dress by Hanifa, and $798 Greta Boots by Tori Soudan:

Zendaya Instyle cover Credit: PHOTO BY AB+DM

Pre-order them for September here.

*Amanda Seales also wore them to host the BET Awards!

They’re a hot shoe!

In Style Photo Credit: AB+DM / BET