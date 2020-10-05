Shop the Look: Ari Lennox Looked Stunning as she Posed for her New Single “Chocolate Pomegranate” Wearing a Ruby Veronica Dress by Oyemwen
The soulful singer looked amazing as usual as she posed for a still shoot rocking Oyemwen’s $350 tired high-low tulle maxi tutu dress. Ari Lennox wore this ruby red “Veronica” dress as she promoted her new single, “Chocolate Pomegranate”. This dress is available in an array of styles and colors at Fashionbombdailyshop.com.
Ari’s hair was styled by Molly Dinerio and was worn straight and pulled to the back, something different than her signature natural curls. She was styled by Tizita Balemlay and Images are by Zara Isreal and Shaughn Cooper.
Have you heard her latest single? Let us know what you think?