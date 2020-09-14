Shop Now: Gladys Knight’s Verzuz Battle Badgley Mischka Pink Sequined Suit ($550 Jacket, $395 Pants)
You guys wanted the deets on the chic sequined suit Ms. Gladys Knight wore to last night’s Verzuz battle with Patti Labelle!
@CranJack wrote, “Hi! Can you guys find out where Gladys Knight’s suit on Verzuz tonight is from?”
Yep! Her stylist @NiqueTheBuyer gave us the scoop, letting us know the the Empress of Soul was styling in a Badley Mischka suit, comprising a $550 bell sleeved jacket and $395 pants.
Love it?
Purchase below:
What did you think of the Verzuz Battle?