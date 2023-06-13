The glow-up is real and undeniable for Atlanta Real Housewives star Sheree Whitfield, and former housewife Porsha Guobadia and among the two, they both looked snatched on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Photo Credit: @BravoTV

But first let’s get into Sheree’s look because whatever actor Martell Holt is doing, he’s doing it well and it’s evident that when you have the right partner in your life, it clearly shows.

The 53-year old Glam-ma, looked as young as can be with her body on fleek in black velvet zebra print Versace body-con dress that showed off her toned bawdy-yadi-yadi.

Her black patent leather Jimmy Choo open-toe heels we’re complimentary to her look and her blonde ombre bob has inspired us to book our next hair appointment.

Photo Credit: @BravoTV Photo Credit: @BravoTV

Matching Sheree’s fly was Porsha Guobadia who looked effortlessly beautiful as always. Mrs. Guobadia wore a hot pink Brandon Maxdwell strapless maxi gown with silver embellished heels.

She brought out the curls for the gurls and when asked by Andy whether she would consider returning to the show, Porsha did mentioned that “she could use a little bit of more fun in her life.”