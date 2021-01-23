Shateria’s Vacation Isa Boulder Gold Bikini Top, Alberta Ferretti Orange and Green Tie Dye Pants, and Attico Orange Block Heel Mules

Many of you wanted details on Shateria’s sultry vacation look!

@Luenae says, “Where can I find this look?” Shateria posed somewhere tropical in a gold Isa Boulder Bikini top, Alberta Ferretti Orange and Green tie dye pants and $600 Attico Orange Block Heel Mules.

Her bikini top is crafted by artisans in Bali from stretch fabric containing recycled fibers with supportive gathered underwired cups and adjustable straps, then finished with a silver hook at the back.

Her jeans are from Ferretti’s Spring 2020 Collection:

They retailed for $575, but are now largely sold out.

Her block heel mules are fashioned out of leather and Made in Italy.

Bomb! Sadly her top and pants are sold out! Find similar bikinis at IsaBoulder.com and get her heels at FarFetch.com.

She’s fly!

What say you?

Images: @Ishateria