Sha’Carri Richardson Attends 2021 ESPYs Wearing LaQuan Smith Metallic Chain-Look Dress

Sha’Carri Richardson has been the talk of the nation since earning a spot on the 2021 US Olympic track and field team, winning the 100m semi-finals race at 10.86 seconds. Sadly, she was placed on a controversial suspension and ban from the big games after failing her drug test where she tested positive for marijuana. Richardson opened up about the drug use, expressing how she partook in the substance while coping with her mother’s recent passing. While many were disheartened to hear this news as this prevents the world from seeing her blaze the tracks in Tokyo, fans joined together in continued support of her during this time including Nike who plans to stand by the rising athlete.

Sha’Carri Richardson was recently spotted at the 2021 ESPYs baring smiles and a stunning look, showing us that she is in good spirits and staying positive. For the award ceremony, she wore a dress by LaQuan Smith, styled by Khalilah Beavers. Her dress displayed itself in a semi-sheer fabric adorned with a metallic chain-like design along with a side slit, dipped back, and cowl-neck detail. She paired the head-turning dress with a pair of brown Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals, Lorraine West rings, and an 1017 ALYX 9SM chain link necklace. Of course, she sported her fiery red hair in a straight hairstyle.

Photos: Getty / @starthestar