The presentation opened with a denim corset (similar to the style Jessica Alba and Veronica Webb wore recently) layered over a crisp white shirt tucked into plaid wide-leg trousers and finished with a dusty rose coat. Hudson is known for his sharp tailoring, which he pleasantly presents via bold shoulder 3-piece suits in glen plaid and houndstooth.

While the show opened with power-forward tailoring, body is always on the menu at a Sergio Hudson show. Denim vests and white shirts with ties flowed into sexy leather skirts and even a houndstooth longsleeve catsuit which we're sure his main girl Keke Palmer will appreciate.

In other parts of the collection, Hudson delved into themes inspired by the 70s. Disco-friendly squin skirts, with varying lengths from the popular micro mini to the more professional midi length, paired well with plunging bodysuits and see-through blouses.