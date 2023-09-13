Since his first New York Fashion Week, Sergio Hudson has been delivering high glamor and body-conscious fits that his celebrity clientele (Keke Palmer, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé, to name a few) know and love. For his latest collection ––dubbed Collection 12, but formally known as Spring/Summer 2024–– Hudson is sharing another side of his design talent.
The presentation opened with a denim corset (similar to the style Jessica Alba and Veronica Webb wore recently) layered over a crisp white shirt tucked into plaid wide-leg trousers and finished with a dusty rose coat. Hudson is known for his sharp tailoring, which he pleasantly presents via bold shoulder 3-piece suits in glen plaid and houndstooth.
While the show opened with power-forward tailoring, body is always on the menu at a Sergio Hudson show. Denim vests and white shirts with ties flowed into sexy leather skirts and even a houndstooth longsleeve catsuit which we're sure his main girl Keke Palmer will appreciate.
In other parts of the collection, Hudson delved into themes inspired by the 70s. Disco-friendly squin skirts, with varying lengths from the popular micro mini to the more professional midi length, paired well with plunging bodysuits and see-through blouses.
Vivid and bright color stories are something we’ve grown to associate with the designer. Last season, we saw Hudson explore lustrous neon hues, and this season, he’s diving into jewel tones of rich sapphires, citrine yellows, and vibrant ambers. These beautifully bold colors bleed into more muted brown, maroon, eggplant, and olive.
The collection ends with what we’re referring to as light eveningwear. Chiffon dresses in rich tones with sheer tops and silk-paneled pleated skirts.