Exuberant and beaming with bright and neon palettes, Sergio Hudson set his NYFW runway show ablaze with colorful garments at Spring Studios, leaving us all to remember that he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with and ahead of his time.

From a coalition of zealous supporters who filled the room, to celebrity attendees, and the hottest stylists of the moment, Hudson’s show was overflowing with devotees who’ve precisely recognized Hudson’s undeniable contributions to luxury womenswear.

Photo: Sonny Vandevelde

The South Carolina designer who is known for designing for celebs like Beyonce, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna, presented jaw-dropping, and graffiti inspired looks as an ode to the late 90’s. Channeling nostalgia for the vibrant era with neon colors, and shoulder pads.

Photo: Imaxtree Photo: Imaxtree Photo: Imaxtree

Hudson was initially inspired by Brooklynite and award-winning graphic designer Jason Naylors, whose global murals are known for spreading color and positivity through inspirational messages. In fact, the runway floor was covered in one of Naylor’s designs, which reinforced the theme of the evening.