Serena Williams is getting ready to conceive baby #2 with husband Alexis Ohanian, and we couldn’t be more delighted for the greatest tennis player of all time.

Now that she has officially retired, and is able to solely focus on building a family with Ohanian, the glow-up is real and quite evident.

In an era where practically everyone is getting pregnant including Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian and Ciara, Serena added a fun take on what it means to be pregnant and stylish while showing off her baby bump .

Sporting a green, mint and orange Gucci cropped top and miniskirt combo, Serena’s look offered a fuzzy textured with gold buttons to play off her gold watch.

The former tennis player who is expecting another girl, kept her make-up simple with her signature thick eye-brows, a nude lip and soft peachy shadow, perfect for Florida weather.

Of course she was cocoa buttered down, allowing her skin to glisten, flourish and shine. When it came to her hair, her blonde ombre curls were a total WIN especially against her colorful and saturated ensemble.

We’re so happy for Serena Williams during this stage in her life, and based on these images captured, she is unapologetically living her best life dripped in the hottest designer apparel.