It is finally fall, fashion fiends! Whether you hate the cool weather or love it, it’s here to stay until the foreseeable future, so we might as well embrace it and have fun layering it up. Some style icons do it better than others – here are the top looks of September according to you, the people! Who gets your number one vote?

Kerry Washington in Eli Saab: 42.9K

In a look styled by Law Roach, Kerry Washington attended the 2022 Emmy Awards wearing an asymmetrical Elie Saab cocktail dress with floral appliqués and a train. Bomb!

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney: 32.8K

A week later, Megan Markle paid her respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral wearing a full Stella McCartney ensemble.

Rihanna wearing Dion Lee: 23.3K

Towards the end of the month, Rihanna was spotting in NYC for the Rolling Loud festival wearing a Spring-Summer 2023 coat by Dion Lee. The look had just been debuted during NYFW earlier in September!

Janelle Monae in Iris Van Harpen: 22.9K

While in Canada for Toronto International Film Festival, Janelle Monae wore Iris Van Harpen’s audacious Cosmogonic Myth gown styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Kylie Jenner wearing Balmain: 22.7K

Attending the Balmain show at PFW, Kylie made headlines in a crochet-style mini rope dress by the brand. Warm? Probably not. Stylish? Absolutely!

Who is your top pick?

Main Image: Getty, Richard Ontiveros-Gima, IG/Reproduction