This fall beauty retailer Sephora is bringing back their highly anticipated ‘Sephoria’ event.

Sephoria, made its official debut in Los Angeles back in 2018, and for the last two years, the exclusive beauty event has been held virtually. However set to take place on September 29th and 30th, it’s all about to change with an in-person experience coming to New York City.

Brands set to participate in this year’s event include Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Tom Ford Beauty, Patrick Ta, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. “While we’re grateful for the return to an in-person experience, we also recognize the importance of making these events inclusive and broadly accessible to our global beauty community, and will do so with free virtual components that are equally enriching,” said Jessica Stacey, Senior Vice President, External Communications, Event and Experiential Marketing Planner at Sephora.

Stacey further expressed, “We can’t wait to debut our biggest event endeavor yet and deliver on an unforgettable beauty experience in partnership with many of the world’s best brands.”

Tickets for the Sephoria event are $99 USD for the Silver Key tier, and $349 USD for the Gold Key tier. Registration opens July 18 for Sephora Rouge members, and July 20 for non-members.

Are you a Sephora fan, and if so, would you splurge on a ticket?