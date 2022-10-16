Milano Di Rouge has added handbags to her multimillion dollar luxury streetwear brand.

Milano recently hosted an exclusive dinner to reveal her signature Angelou handbags.

The Angelou is made from genuine leather and comes in 3 different colors ; white representing love, green representing career and orange lifestyle. With its customized embroidery on the front, asymmetric strap and slick handle this bag will instantly make you feel like a boss.

Milano invited close boss women within the industry like Influencer Dearra Taylor, Actress Brandee Evans, Real Estate Guru Quiana Watson, Comedian Lala Milan and so many more.



In 2012, Milano created her Milano Di Rouge brand on her living room floor. Now, she is a global force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. With the help of good friend Philip Mems, Milano has been crafting what would now be the first handbag for the Milano Di Rouge brand.

Milano will also be throwing her 10 year anniversary fashion show, “The Dream Continues” in Atlanta Georgia Friday November 11th.

Bombers, Bombshells, will you secure this bag? Watch more below:

