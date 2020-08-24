Saweetie Was Draped Up and Dripped Out in a Dolce and Gabbana SS20 Ready-To-Wear Look!
Saweetie has been shaking up Instagram all quarantine with her bomb looks! She recently heated up the ‘gram with a jungle print Dolce and Gabbana look where she showed off her modeling skills in a series of haute poses.
Saweetie wore Dolce and Gabbana’s $3,895 Spring/Summer 2020 Sicilian Jungle-Print One Shoulder Charmeuse Side-Tie Maxi Dress complimented by Dolce and Gabbana’s Tropical Embellished Sandals (sold out).
Shop Saweetie’s Dolce and Gabbana Sicilian Jungle-Print One Shoulder Charmeuse Side-Tie Maxi Dress:
What do you think?