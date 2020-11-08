Saweetie in Louboutin ‘Metrolisse’ Leopard Boots and Gucci Accessories Stepped Out for Date Night With Beau Quavo in Chrome Hearts!

Saweetie and Quavo are social media’s favorite “couple goals” right now as they always match each other’s energy and fly! The two were spotted out for a date night, giving us another “goals” moment while complimenting each other’s style.

Backgrid

Saweetie wore a black turtleneck and jeans paired with a Gucci sunglasses and $1,695 “Thiara” bag in cerise along. She topped off the look with $2,660 Christian Louboutin “Metrolisse” leopard boots and a Sheron Barber face mask. Quavo wore a look by Chrome Hearts.

When asked about the Biden-Harris 2020 win, Saweetie told paparazzi, “A Black woman in office, I know that’s right!”

