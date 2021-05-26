Saweetie Enjoys a Day of Shopping in Beverly Hills Wearing a Valentino Silk Shirt and Short Set
Saweetie was spotted out in Beverly Hills treating herself to a glass of champagne and retail therapy in a stylish designer look! Let’s get into the details of her look:
Saweetie strutted in Beverly Hills wearing a full Valentino look including a silk short button shirt and short set. The chic short set appeared in a stripe and diamond pattern complete with letters throughout to spell “Valentino” (unavailable).
She also wore the brand’s $3,565 “Roman Stud The Shoulder” bag in the large size and $1,070 Rockstud caged-style sandals in beige. Her look was styled by Wilford Lenov and assisted by Kyle Hayes.
Photos: @shotbynyp