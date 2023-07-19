Save? Or splurge?

Splurge on Tom Ford’s slingback mules. Crafted with a luxe satin fabric these mules are a must-have for your heel collection.

At a splurge of $1390, Tom Ford’s sling back mules feature a velvet bow at the toe and sits on a 4.13 inch stiletto heel making this heel fit for any occasion.

Made in Italy with leather lining and a leather sole, these heels are no hassle as the strap around the back of the foot makes it’s convenient to slide on.

Love an alternative bargain? Save by splurging on the 8 by YOOX satin slingback sandals in the color bright blue. For only $133 these alternative slingback sandals were designed with quality and creativity.

Paired with a bow at the toe and made with polyester and cotton material, these sandals are ready for a night out.

Standing at 4.49 inches, with a satin bow detail, leather backing, square towline, and buckling ankle strap, comfort is nothing to worry about when it comes to this sandal.

Splurge on Valentino Caravan’s Tango Patent V Logo Ankle-Strap Pumps. Add these perfect pink pumps to your collection for a pop of color at a splurge of $1050.

Available also in the color black, Valentino Garavani’s shiny patent leather pumps stand on a 4 inch heel with adjustable ankle straps and their signature V logo medallion for security.

Made in Italy, and with a pointed toe, the designer recommends you order a size up due to these stilettos running a bit small.

Don’t want to splurge on Valentino’s pink pumps? No worries, Amazon has an alternative option for less.

Splurge $39.94 for Elisabet Tang Women Pumps available in 10 other colors. Designed with a pointed toe just like Valentino, and patent leather material, these pumps were made for any occasion.

Whether you’re dressing up for brunch or heading into the office for day of work, these pumps will be the perfect addition to your shoe collection.

Hot? Or hmm?!

Get your hands on these Golden Versace Slingback Heels with their iconic Medusa head emblem for $1,125.

Designed in Italy, these fit true to size , and were crafted with versatility in mind. With the leather sole, insole, and lining, these heels can be wore with a pair of jeans for chic look, or a skirt or dress for a more elegant style.

Let’s not forget one of our favorite details of the shoe, the slingback strap with elastic insert making it easy to put on and comfortable.

Splurge or save?

Save with Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Heels. Available in neutral, gold, beige, black, and brown, these heels are the perfect comfort ready for any occasion.

For $140, these leather and rubber sole’s slip on heels are ready to be added to your heel collection. Designed with a plastic heel, these heels stand at 2 inches paired with an adjustable strap for comfort and security.

At first sight, are you saving or splurging?