No one does luxury monochromatic looks like Sally LaPointe and her preview of her Resort 2024 collection was an instant hit filled with innovative designs that had Ostrich feathers, rich double-face satin and sequins ensembles.

Our CEO Claire Sulmers arrived to LaPointe’s show looking up to par in a nude cable-knitted midi dress, with Ice Queen Montego Bay scrappy heels and a mint green Hermes mini bag.

Sulmer’s statement hat by Ruslan Baginskiy was fierce and if you take a closer look, you’ll notice Beyonce has also wore the Ukraine hat designer on multiple occasions during her Renaissance Tour.

It’s evident to see that Claire was the yin, to Sally’s Yang in her all nude monochromatic look while Sally LaPointe herself opted for all black.

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

LaPointe’s resort-wear was chic yet practical and offered a youthful spin with juicy colors like aqua and rosé pink. Her silhouettes were feminine and offered modern dimensions including cutouts, and deep plunge necklines. We loved LaPointe’s use of alien-inspired shades resemblance to Balenciaga and they felt undoubtedly on trend.

Photo Credit: @Lapointe/ IG Reproduction

LaPointe’s all pink rosé ensembles felt flirty and romantic, pairing velvet skirts, dresses and chiffon suiting with feather finishing which we adored.

Photo Credit: @Lapointe/ IG Reproduction

In addition to LaPointe’s bold and brighter hues, she also showcased neutral tones and incorporated the color black into her resort collection which created a happy medium for the woman who is more modest or reserved with her style.

Photo Credit: @Lapointe/ IG Reproduction

Following the end of her latest collection preview, Sally expressed gratitude to attendees by stating, “Thank you to everyone that came out to celebrate the preview of my Resort 2024 collection. You all mean the world to me.” She also mentioned that she will be showing in September during New York Fashion Week so you can anticipate extravagant designs to debut down the runway.