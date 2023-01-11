Goddess of the Dawn is the designer’s first venture into accessories.

Womenswear designer Sai Sankoh is kicking off the new year with a new collection. For the first time in the brand’s history, you can now shop Sai Sankoh accessories!

Sankoh is known to draw inspiration from her travels, and her latest expedition across three countries left her so creatively energized, she’s set to drop three new collections. The first of the three is the Goddess of the Dawn collection. An accessories-focused lineup featuring hats, tote bags, and clutches heavily influenced by her time in Tanzania.

Each piece speaks to the vibrant colors, ornate patterns, and decadent textures that decorate the serene savannahs of the Serengeti and the breathtaking beaches of Zanzibar. Taking inspiration from the acai trees, the oversized Amina hat stands out as the collection’s centerpiece, while totes and clutches reflect the bold colors of local landscapes. Prussian blue for the Indian Ocean, flamingo pinks, sun-soaked tones of raffia, and the vibrant mustard of lion’s manes. Local women artisans wove each piece, further cementing the touch of Tanzania.

The Goddess of the Dawn collection encompasses the ethos of Sai Sankoh apparel, boldly outfitted for the woman who is no stranger to the spotlight and has an appreciation for modernizing vintage styles for a contemporary look.

