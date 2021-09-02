Last night, the 24th annual GQ Awards went down hosted by British GQ and in association with Boss. Celebrating the biggest figures in the industry from sports to fashion including the famous Men of the Year awards, many celebrity faces graced the red carpet including Regé Jean-Page, Jourdan Dunn, Ed Sheeran, and Maya Jama to name a few. Sabrina Elba also appeared on the red carpet with husband Idris Elba where the two stopped the show in their stunning black looks.

Sabrina Elba stunned in the $1,936 Alex Perry “Colton” dress, styled by Calvin Opaleye. Alex Perry’s “Colton” dress comes from its Fall 2021 collection and shows off the wearer’s wild side with its velvet leopard spot prints. Not to mention, it is hard to miss the dress’s chic gloves which appear in the same animal spotted print as the body-hugging dress. For accessories, she went with black heeled sandals and drop crystal earrings. She then rounds the look off with a bold red lip and a semi-messy bang-cut bun hairstyle.

Singer Anne-Marie was also spotted at the GQ Awards 2021 wearing the same dress as Sabrina Elba, the Alex Perry “Colton” dress. Styled by Phoebe Lettice Thompson, Anne-Marie also went with a red lip and black heels. She also wore her hair in blonde short cut with slightly bumped ends.

Idris Elba keeps it dapper and classic for his look as he opts for a Boss black suit to match his wife’s all-black look.

What say you?

Photos: Getty