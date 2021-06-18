Ryan Destiny Attends Coin Cloud Event in LA Wearing 3.1 Phillip Lim White Suit and the Andamane Top

Ryan Destiny recently stepped out in LA to attend the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party which was hosted by Common and attended by other familiar faces such as Rita Ora, Ashley Benson, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. For the event, Ryan was spotted in an all-white ensemble that super chic and stylish.

Ryan Destiny attended the Coin Cloud event wearing a white 3.1 Phillip Lim suit which included a double-breasted blazer and tapered trousers (unavailable). She paired the suit with a white knotted bralette top by The Andamane (unavailable).

She went with a pulled-back hairstyle along with subtle jewelry such as a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her look. Her ensemble was styled by Scot Louie.

What say you?

Photos: Getty