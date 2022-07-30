Happy Saturday! I’m so so so so excited to announce that we will be having our annual The Bomb Fashion Show during NYFW on Saturday, September 10th!

Yes! The Bomb Fashion Show will be back and better than ever with a showcase of emerging design talent.

We created Fashion Bomb Daily Shop and the Bomb Fashion Show to give designers a shot at participating in the elusive fashion industry.

Come out and support their talent from 6-10pm on Saturday, September 10th at Tribeca 360:

We will have drinks provided by Bombay Sapphire and Nivole wines, snacks, and style, along with photo booths and gift bags from Urban Skin RX.

RSVP today at TheBombFashionShow.Eventbrite.com.

Want to sponsor? Or show your collection? We have slots available. Email events@fashionbombdaily.com for details.