Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers Geared Up for Verzuz Against Earth, Wind & Fire Wearing Dolce and Gabbana Leopard Print Satin Blazer

Last night, an epic Verzuz battle went down between music groups Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers. Ronald Isley aka Mr. Biggs has been gearing up for the showdown since the announcement was made in March. Isley appeared in a photo prior to the battle rocking a leopard print designer blazer.

Ron Isley wore a $2,895 Dolce and Gabbana leopard print satin blazer paired with black pants and a black turtleneck top complete with a gold chain, styled by Bernard G. Jacobs.

He was also spotted in an all-white tailored ensemble which he wore alone and with a dramatic long fur coat.

Did you tune into the Verzuz battle last night?

Photos: @robertector