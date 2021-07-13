Robin Roberts Rocks Dolce and Gabbana Patchwork Jacquard Look to the 2021 ESPYs
Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts stunned at the 2021 ESPY Awards as she donned a patchwork look straight from the Dolce and Gabbana runway.
Robin Roberts wore a $4,534.46 Dolce and Gabbana patchwork jacquard double-breasted blazer (sold out) and $2,395 matching ankle pants, styled by DiAndre Tristan. This look is straight from Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring 2021 RTW runway which features an array of vibrant patchwork pieces inspired by Sicily. While Robert’s specific blazer is sold out, an extremely similar version is available at Nordstrom for $4,995. She completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo leopard print platform sandals (sold out), matching the animal prints presented throughout her look.
