Riley Burruss Radiated in Aidan Mattox and Hervé Léger for Her 18th Birthday Shoot!
On Saturday, Riley Burruss celebrated her 18th birthday! She commemorated the special day with a birthday shoot full of bomb looks, showing off her new grown-woman status!
For her first look, Riley Burruss was beamed in a $265 Aidan by Aidan Mattox Two-Tone Sleeveless Beaded Cocktail Dress. For her second look, Riley kept it chic in a $796 Hervé Léger Tulle Ruffle Mini Dress (sold out) paired with $425 Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong “Platinum” Sandals. Her glam squad included stylists Jeremy Haynes and hairstylist Jodie Rowlands. Riley slayed her makeup by herself!
Shop Riley’s Aidan by Aidan Mattox Two-Tone Sleeveless Beaded Cocktail Dress below:
Shop Riley’s glittery Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong “Platinum” Sandals below:
Bomb! Happy birthday to Riley Burruss!