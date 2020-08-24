Riley Burruss Radiated in Aidan Mattox and Hervé Léger for Her 18th Birthday Shoot!

On Saturday, Riley Burruss celebrated her 18th birthday! She commemorated the special day with a birthday shoot full of bomb looks, showing off her new grown-woman status!

Photo taken by Will Sterling

For her first look, Riley Burruss was beamed in a $265 Aidan by Aidan Mattox Two-Tone Sleeveless Beaded Cocktail Dress. For her second look, Riley kept it chic in a $796 Hervé Léger Tulle Ruffle Mini Dress (sold out) paired with $425 Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong “Platinum” Sandals. Her glam squad included stylists Jeremy Haynes and hairstylist Jodie Rowlands. Riley slayed her makeup by herself!

Photo taken by Will Sterling

Shop Riley’s Aidan by Aidan Mattox Two-Tone Sleeveless Beaded Cocktail Dress below:

Photo taken by Will Sterling

Shop Riley’s glittery Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong “Platinum” Sandals below:

Bomb! Happy birthday to Riley Burruss!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like